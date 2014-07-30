Godfrey, IL – A Feathered River Across the Sky: The Passenger Pigeon’s Flight to Extinction, the first story to showcase this topic since a 1955 study, guides its readers through the journey of a bird that once numbered in the billions. Taking only 40 years to reach a population of zero, passenger pigeons were once the most populated North American bird.

The new book by author Joel Greenberg offers up facts of the overuse of these birds and important lessons on preservation for the twenty-first century. Greenberg spent over two years researching the topic for his book, which is the first written for a general audience.

Greenberg is a research associate at Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, Chicago Academy of Sciences and the Field Museum in Chicago, Ill. He has been a birder and naturalist for over 45 years and has shared his love and knowledge of nature and conservation by authoring three books, writing numerous articles, co-hosting a radio show, blogging on Birdzilla.com and lecturing nationwide. Since the summer of 2009, he has been working exclusively on passenger pigeons.

Greenberg’s discussion on what lead to the birds’ extinction will be the next installment of The Nature Institute’s (TNI) Speaker Series. Join him and friends of TNI, located at 2213 South Levis Lane in Godfrey, IL, on Saturday, August 16th. The day begins at 10 a.m. with a book signing/presentation and will end with a guided bird hike. Program admission is $10 for the public and $8 for current TNI members.

Article continues after sponsor message

Event guests should reserve their spots by Wednesday, August 13th by contacting TNI at (618) 467-2521 or info@TheNatureInstitite.org. Copies of Greenberg’s book will be available at the event to purchase.

The Nature institute is a land conservation and environment education organization that works to foster an awareness and appreciation of the natural world through preservation, restoration and education. The Nature Institute has several hiking trails that are open to the public every day, dawn to dusk.

More information on this event can be found by calling (618) 467-2521 or by visiting TheNatureInsitute.org.

###

More like this: