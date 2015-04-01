GODFREY – Crystal Chan, author of the novel “Bird,” will speak about writing, publishing, creativity and diversity from 9:30-10:45 a.m., and then again from 12:15-1:30 p.m., Thursday, April 16, in Reid Memorial Library at Lewis and Clark Community College.

This event is free and open to the public.

“April 12-18 is National Library Week, and, without authors like Crystal Chan, we wouldn’t have libraries,” said Liz Burns, assistant director of Instructional Services in Reid Memorial Library. “This promises to be an exciting and entertaining event. Crystal is an energetic presenter and her lecture on writing and staying true to yourself will be of interest to anyone with a general interest in literature, arts or reading, or anyone who is curious about the publishing industry.”

The first chapter of “Bird,” which is a powerful story about loss and moving on, can be read for free at www.crystalchanwrites.com . Copies of the book are available in the campus bookstore and will be available for purchase at the presentation. Chan will be available to sign copies of her book at the conclusion of her program.

“Her book is about Jewel, a young adolescent, who happens to be a mix of Jamaican, Mexican and Caucasian descent, who is trying to find her place within both her family and the world in general, while dealing with the loss of a loved one,” Burns said. “These are experiences with which we can all identify.”

This L&C Diversity Council event is presented by the Mannie Jackson Endowment and Center for the Humanities with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities. For more information visit www.lc.edu/diversity .

