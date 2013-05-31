Springfield, IL - The Illinois House of Representatives passed bi-partisan legislation to regulate the fracking industry in Illinois. State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) co-sponsored the legislation estimated to generate at least 1,000 to 47,000 jobs in Illinois.

"I am pleased that the House was able to finally come together and pass landmark legislation which has the potential to create 47,000 jobs in Illinois," said Rep. Dwight Kay. "Fracking will provide many good paying jobs and help stimulate the economy of Southern Illinois by as much as $9 billion."

Fracking is the process of extracting natural gas and petroleum from shale rock layers deep within the earth. Water mixed with sand and chemicals is pumped through a well into rock that holds a carbon fuel, such as oil or natural gas. The water creates pressure, which fractures the rock or opens up pre-existing cracks. The sand holds the cracks open so the gas and/or oil can be extracted. Fracking has taken place in Illinois for decades, but has remained largely unregulated.

"With this legislation, fracking in Illinois will be amongst the most regulated in the country," said Rep. Dwight Kay. "We are allowing the fracking industry to expand and strengthen our economy without jeopardizing the environment."

The legislation, Senate Bill 1715 was approved by the Illinois House 108Y-9N and awaits approval in the Senate.

