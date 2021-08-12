EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville American Legion Post 199 has started its regular bingo each week.

Bingo will be held at the Edwardsville American Legion at 7 p.m. on Mondays.

Incoming post command Ron Swaim said bingo is a solid contributor to the Edwardsville Legion’s annual budget.

“This is the bingo your grandmother used to play,” Swaim said. “We are excited about it and hope it helps our budget.”

Swaim said the past year has been difficult because many of the Edwardsville Legion activities were suspended due of COVID-19. He is hopeful to see COVID-19 continuing to diminish and things continuing to get back to normal. The Legion always utilizes proper COVID-19 precautions.

Swaim will be sworn in as commander of the Legion Post this month and said he is also excited and "honored," to accept the new leadership position.

The Edwardsville American Legion Post also features the On the Hill Golf Course and Lounge.

