SPRINGFIELD - With session scheduled to adjourn in just a few short days a bill that would keep legislators from receiving their 2% cost of living adjustment (COLA) for Fiscal Year 2016 has been introduced in the House. State Representative Dwight Kay (R-Glen Carbon) co-sponsored the legislation.

House Bill 4225 will keep the current base legislative salary for Illinois State Representatives and Senators at $67,836 for FY16.

"I have always been an advocate for eliminating COLAs for legislators," said Rep. Kay. "In fact, I introduced legislation earlier this year that would permanently eliminate COLAs for legislators and unsurprisingly the bill didn't go anywhere. This new bill would certainly be a step in the right direction."

There is also a large disparity with how much Illinois legislators make compared to neighboring states. While Illinois legislators are currently paid $67,836 a year the average compensation for neighboring states legislators is $31,292.

"We have the 5th highest legislator salaries in the nation and many in the legislature think they deserve another pay raise," Rep. Kay added. "With the current budget crunch we are in its total nonsense to offer COLAs for legislators."

