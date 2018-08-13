SPRINGFIELD — Legislation, proposed by Illinois Comptroller Susana A. Mendoza, requiring Constitutional Officers to aspire to the same goals state agencies do of working with businesses owned by women, minorities and people with disabilities has become law.

Senate Bill 3106 requires state constitutional officers to establish aspirational goals for contract awards in accordance with provisions of the Business Enterprise for Minorities, Women, and Persons with Disabilities Act. Under this act, 20% of contracts awarded to businesses by Constitutional Officers, including the Comptroller's Office, should go to businesses owned by minorities, women, and individuals living with disabilities.

“I would like to thank the sponsors of this legislation, Representative Will Davis and Senator Toi Hutchinson. This marks the first time in our state's history that BEP goals will be applied to all procurements for the Office of the Comptroller,” Comptroller Mendoza said. “This is just one more step we can take towards making state government better represent those it serves. Encouraging the growth of these businesses will lead to a more competitive environment for contracts and, eventually, potential savings for the state.”

Constitutional officers will be required to report annually on their websites how their offices perform in accordance with BEP procurement guidelines.

“I am pleased that Comptroller Mendoza and other constitutional officers took this initiative,” Representative Davis, D-Homewood, said. “This will help ensure that business contracts with the state become more equitable, and that helps everyone.”

The General Assembly passed SB 3106 unanimously. The legislation has an immediate effective date.

“The most important part of actually supporting the growth of these small businesses is when people in positions of authority actually make this a priority. I am thrilled that Comptroller Mendoza believes that we can either talk about it or do something about it,” SenatorHutchinson, D-Olympia Fields, said.

