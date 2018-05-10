LITCHFIELD - Legislation co-sponsored by State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) to eliminate Cost of Living Adjustments (COLA) for members of the General Assembly and constitutional officers passed the Illinois House of Representatives recently. In addition, House Bill 5760 freezes per diem and travel reimbursements for Fiscal Year 2019.

Rep. Bourne stated, “I gladly signed on to this bill to ensure that automatic raises don’t take effect. This bill is a step towards holding the line on spending and fighting for the taxpayers in Illinois.”

A law passed during the 86th General Assembly in the late 1980s mandating yearly COLAs (Cost Of Living Adjustment) as part of compensation for lawmakers, judges, and constitutional officers. The COLA takes effect automatically annually unless legislation, such as HB 5760, is passed.

Similar legislation was passed in previous years to eliminate the automatic COLA and reduce per diem and travel reimbursements. Last year, Rep. Bourne was a Chief Co-Sponsor of a similar COLA ban, House Bill 643, which is now in effect for the current fiscal year ending on June 30, 2018.

HB 5760 passed the House on a 108-2 vote and is now in the Illinois Senate where the bill awaits a vote.

