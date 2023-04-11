EDWARDSVILLE – On Saturday, May 20, all paths will lead to pancakes, thanks to the City of Edwardsville’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee and some partner organizations. A free pancake breakfast – served up by local VIP chefs – plus exhibits and information about vehicle-free ways to get around are on the menu for the first Bike & Hike to Breakfast event, to be held in partnership with the Land of Goshen Community Market in downtown Edwardsville. The event is part of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee’s mission to show how easy it is to walk, run, ride or bike throughout the community. The committee hopes to make this an annual event and to expand on it in future years.

“The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee is committed to promoting active living in our community,” committee Chairperson Jo Gibson said. "We are excited to kick off our efforts with this fun, family-friendly event.” To encourage participation, a series of group rides and walks are being planned using the vast network of Madison County Transit and City trails. Participants are encouraged to organize their own ride or walk to the event, which will begin at 9 a.m. and last until about noon. That’s also when the Land of Goshen Community Market ends; the Goshen Market Foundation is a co-sponsor of the event.

A bicycle parking area will be available on site, and nearly a dozen exhibitors have signed up to offer information on products and ways to get active by any means other than horsepower. “Blender bikes” will be available to whip up some pedal-powered smoothies. Chris Cakes will be churning out the pancakes under a large tent adjacent to the community market. VIP chefs will be there to put their hot cake flipping skills to the test. Goshen Coffee and Source Juicery are sponsoring much of the breakfast. The Agency for Community Transit, which is the parent organization of Madison County Transit (MCT), provided funding for the event, along with the City. Other partners include Whisker Bones and the Cyclery. The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee is striving for a “zero waste” event, and will be using compostable service. This effort is sponsored by Phillips 66.

Organizers are hoping for a healthy turnout, but pancakes will be available only while supplies last. To ensure ample supplies, participants should register online at www.cityofedwardsville.com/bikehike. Route and site maps and additional information about the event will be posted there as it becomes available. Individuals and groups that would like to volunteer at the event also are encouraged. Please email communications@cityofedwardsville.com if you can lend a hand.

“The committee believes it is important to leverage the MCT trail network and the work of the City to make Edwardsville a more walkable and bikeable community,” said Greg Brummitt, a committee member and lead organizer of the event. “We know from research that active communities are more attractive to families and businesses.” The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee was created by the City in 2021 to address issues related to biking and walking in Edwardsville and to promote activities that encourage it.

