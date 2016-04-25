ALTON - The Alton Amphitheater Commissioner is being hit with a lot of requests about the summer shows and it is coming to the public soon, said Commissioner Robert Stephan.

The July 16 Senior Services Plus Feed the Need Concert information will likely be announced early this week. Then, shortly thereafter Stephan said another major act would be announced with more to come. He said the group is right on track with booking the acts, he said many of the groups don’t like to make announcements to much time in advance of their concert appearances due to scheduling changes.

“We have plenty of time to make all the announcements,” Stephan said. We are talking to national acts and there are a lot of details involving in routing them. We delivered everything we said we were going to deliver last year and I expect us to do the same thing this year.”

On July 3, the City of Alton will host its annual fireworks display along the riverfront. Tourism funds from the city cover the Fourth of July event. OSF Saint Anthony’s is also donating toward this year’s Fourth of July festivities.

Article continues after sponsor message

Stephan said the Amphitheater Commission has been in contact with a literally dozens of name entertainment acts.

“Our goal is to have three national acts,” he said. “We will deliver again this summer like we have the past years.”

Ticket information for the different concerts will be posted on Riverbender.com as soon as announcements are made. In addition, each concert will be previewed and have extensive information on the website’s calendar.

For information about the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, please visit their website at libertybankamphitheater.com.

More like this: