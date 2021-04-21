CHICAGO – Is the date November 1 special to you in some way? Or what about the date December 19? If you played those numbers with Pick 4 last week, you could have joined the thousands of lottery players across Illinois who scooped prizes in the biggest week of winning in the history of Pick 4.

Over 30,000 Pick 4 players won prizes last week, between April 11-17, scooping a total of $12.3 million in prizes - the most that Pick 4 players have ever won in a single week in Illinois.

It all kicked off on Sunday, April 11 with the numbers 1-1-0-1 drawn that evening. Knowing that special dates are a favorite with players, the Illinois Lottery was excited to share a winning moment with almost 10,000 Pick players who had those numbers in the draw to win.

Melissa Watson from Danville, IL is one of those Pick players who likes to play important dates, which helped her win $5,000 with Pick 4.

Sharing the story of her win, Watson said: “I was getting ready for work and I looked to see what last night’s number was - and it was my number!”

Celebrating her win, Watson did a “happy dance” and couldn’t wait to get into work to share the good news with her co-workers. Watson’s winning Pick ticket was bought from Casey’s on Main Street, Danville.

And the winning continued for those Pick players with an affiliation for December 19. When 1-2-1-9 was drawn on Tuesday, April 13, almost 6,000 players were celebrating a boost to their bank account.

While Gilroy Aranda from Chicago normally likes crossword instant tickets, a decision to play some lucky numbers on Pick 4 saw him scoop a $1,050 prize.

He must have had winning on his mind because Aranda had just woken up when he checked his ticket. When he saw that it was a winner, he felt “very happy” and couldn’t wait to share the good news of his win with his wife.

With 30,000 more stories like Watson’s and Aranda’s, Illinois really is full of winners.

Pick 4 is an Illinois-only game with two draws daily. Players can select four numbers and a style of play, and then choose the amount they would like to wager on the draw. Pick 4 drawings are conducted daily at 12:40 PM and 9:22 PM CST. For more information, visit illinoislottery.com.

