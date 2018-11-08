ALTON - The recent Flash Mob for Halloween in Downtown Alton during the parade once again was a success thanks to the diligence of many who devoted their time.

Frew's Bridal organizes and coordinates the Flash Mob during the Alton Halloween Parade each year. Mr. John’s School of Cosmetology played a big role in the transformation of several students into the flash mob participants, applying the makeup of students. Members of the Frew Bridal alterations team helped make sure the costumes fit properly.

“Our theme was ‘Into The Wild,’” Erin Frew, co-owner of Frew's Bridal, said. “We brought our windows to life with different animal characters and the theme for the flash mob,” she said. “The Flash Mob took place in the streets by Frew Bridal before the parade hit downtown Alton around the 7:30 to 8 o’clock range.”

Erin Frew said she constantly gets positive comments about the Flash Mob event and this year several Principia College students were used as models. DK Productions participants were also involved. Many volunteers also came out to help, Erin Frew said.

