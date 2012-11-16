Big Turnout for the Rockettes Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) had 46 participants attend

the very popular "Rockin' with the Rockettes" day-trip held on Wednesday,

November 14. The group traveled by motor coach to Josephine's Tea Room to

enjoy some shopping and a delicious lunch. After lunch, the group made their

way to the Peabody Opera House to see the matinee showing of the Radio City

Christmas Spectacular starring the Rockettes. Programs, leagues and trips

with JPRD are always open to both city residents and non-residents. This

trip included individuals from five different counties, including Calhoun,

Greene, Jersey, Macoupin and Madison. The department will offer day-trips on

a regular basis and currently has trips planned for January through June

2013. For more information on future trips, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222

