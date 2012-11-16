Big Turnout for the Rockettes
Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department (JPRD) had 46 participants attend
the very popular "Rockin' with the Rockettes" day-trip held on Wednesday,
November 14. The group traveled by motor coach to Josephine's Tea Room to
enjoy some shopping and a delicious lunch. After lunch, the group made their
way to the Peabody Opera House to see the matinee showing of the Radio City
Christmas Spectacular starring the Rockettes. Programs, leagues and trips
with JPRD are always open to both city residents and non-residents. This
trip included individuals from five different counties, including Calhoun,
Greene, Jersey, Macoupin and Madison. The department will offer day-trips on
a regular basis and currently has trips planned for January through June
2013. For more information on future trips, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222
or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
More like this: