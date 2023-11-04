ALTON - Last week, Alton Amphitheater Commissioner Michelle Brooks resigned after serving over 10 years on the Alton Amphitheater Commission, as Chair Dan Herkert recently announced on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com.

Herkert said Brooks was among the first “original” members ever appointed to the commission, and said she and her contributions will be sorely missed.

“We’re all sad to lose her, it’s a huge loss to us on the commission. It’s a huge loss to the city,” Herkert said. “All the work that she’s put in … just from my perspective as the Chair, she’s been my right hand in taking care of things for me, so it’s going to be a big loss, and whoever ends up in that spot’s going to have big shoes to fill.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Herkert added: “Don’t think I won’t be trying to talk her into coming down and volunteering for a few events in the future.”

Brook’s spot as commissioner will remain vacant until a new commissioner is appointed by Alton Mayor David Goins. While Herkert said he hasn’t spoken with Goins on the matter, he doesn’t expect that vacancy to be open for long.

More information about the Alton Amphitheater Commission, including current members, meeting agendas and minutes, can be found on the City of Alton website.

The full interview with Herkert is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this: