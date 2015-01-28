Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More of Edwardsville is a business with not only a captivating name, but one that uses a fully digital process for T-shirts. Big Frog is new to the Edwardsville area, opening its doors on Dec. 10, 2014.

The store is located at 6654 Edwardsville Crossing Drive, Suite G in Edwardsville near the intersection of Edwardsville Crossing Drive and Plum Drive. For more, visit bigfrog.com. Kris Duhachek manages the store. He is an expert designer with the ability to turn an idea into a T-shirt.

Matt Haynes is the other talented and creative designer. Either person can design a shirt with the top-notch decorating techniques.“We are a franchisee of the Big Frog Franchisee Group, which has opened 66 Big Frog stores around the country since 2008, after operating a successful custom printed T-shirt business since 2004,” Haynes said.The owner of the business is Colton and Colton, LLC, whose members are Jeremy and Emily Colton, a married couple who reside in Granite City.

Big Frog uses an “enormous” ink jet printer to inject dye directly into the fabric of T-shirts.

“Because the process is fully digital, we can do one shirt or 100 shirts with quick turnaround,” Haynes said. “Frequently we can print one to 10 shirts while the customer waits. Our images generally outlast the shirts they are printed on and are completely smooth and flexible, with nothing on top of the shirts to create “sweat spots” or t crack or peel.”

Duhachek can be contacted at 618-223-5788, 314-655-1688, or at Edwardsville@bigfrog.com. Haynes’ cell is 314-518-6783 and his e-mail is jereymc@bigfrog.com. In addition to garmets, Big Frog carries a wide variety of custom printable gift items such as stone coasters and puzzles.

