Big Frog Custom T-Shirts & More combines creativity and cutting-edge technology to bring a one-of-a-kind, personalized service to the East side of the greater Saint Louis area. It’s fast (many orders can be completed while the customer waits, while most others have a 24-hour turnaround), individualized and conveniently situated to serve the Metro East.

Though at first glance Big Frog might seem like just another T-shirt store, its unique technology helps it stand out from its competitors. Big Frog’s Direct to Garment (DTG) printing bonds dye to the molecules of the fabric. This means that Big Frog’s products can be washed in both hot water and color-safe bleach without causing the image to fade, crack or peel.

And Big Frog’s technology isn’t just cutting edge – it’s environmentally friendly, too. Our dyes are water based and certified by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) completely safe even for children. Since it doesn’t involve using harsh chemicals, Big Frog is truly a “green” operation. (Big Frog has been dubbed “The Jetsons in the jungle” because of this distinctive combination of advanced technology and environmental consciousness.)

Thanks to Big Frog’s specialized equipment, customers can work with a professional graphic designer to customize T-shirts, baby clothes, sweatshirts, mouse pads, stone coasters, aprons, puzzles and more. Offering 16 million colors and working with online images as well as individual photos and designs means Big Frog’s options are virtually infinite. In fact, “the only limit is your imagination”.

Big Frog is ideal for anyone. Whether you’re looking to outfit your son’s Little League team, quickly make custom T-shirts for a corporate event, or create a unique gift for tonight’s wedding shower, Big Frog can make your vision a reality – and one that will really last.

Customers won’t find artwork fees, set-up fees or minimums at Big Frog. Plus, they don’t charge per color – just one more thing that really makes them special. Since they don’t require a minimum purchase, Big Frog is the only place for people seeking smaller numbers of items.

Edwardsville Big Frog had its ribbon cutting on May 8th, 2015 and its official grand opening Saturday, May 8th. It is a franchisee of the quickly growing Dunedin, Florida Big Frog Franchise Group. Big Frog currently has sixty six stores across the U.S. and is preparing to open many more in the near future.

For more information, please call 618-223-5788 or write to Kris Duhachek, store manager, at kris.duhachek@bigfrog.com

