ALTON – Shawn Fowler has had a dream to bring consistent comedy entertainment to the area and at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Bluff City Grill he will accomplish the start of that goal.

Nationally touring comedians will be returning to the Metro East on Saturday, as AP Cigar and Modified Auto Inc. present the Riverbend Comedy Series at Bluff City Grill from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday’s Riverbend Comedy Series will feature headliner Jeremy Nunes with Bruce Veach and Libbie Higgins.

Fowler said 150 tickets have already been sold and he hopes to top the 200 mark before show time on Saturday.

“This is the first one of the new comedy series for the Riverbend area,” he said. “I am really excited to see my idea come to fruition. We have 150 tickets already sold and hope for more, so it is already a huge accomplishment.”

Nunes is 6-foot-6, part Italian and Mexican and provides an interesting act, Fowler said. Veach is also nationally known and has worked with many big comedy names and Libbie Higgins is a YouTube internet sensation, Fowler said.

“Higgins performs at venues all over the country,” Fowler said.

Fowler hopes eventually the Comedy Series could become monthly; he has a handshake agreement to do another in Downtown Alton in the fall. He has been working to attract the Samuel “Screech” Powers character in the television show "Saved by the Bell" Dustin Diamond, for a January appearance and is positive about that opportunity.

Local man Vince Opper of Wood River will open the show with his comedy act.

Fowler said he was inspired by a local comedy club in Fairview Heights that closed recently to begin his comedy series. He said he has always loved comedy and making people happy.

“I love to crack jokes and be a funny guy,” he said.

“The Riverbend area is going through an amazing period,” Fowler said. “We have had open artistic growth and the Small Business Revolution help build up the reputation of the community and businesses. I want to make people happy and think this is a good way. I think the comedy series makes the area all encompassing with its artistic growth. We hope to get the public’s support.”

Tickets for the evening are $15 at the door and $10 for more information or to purchase tickets visit abcs.ticketleap.com.

