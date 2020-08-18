Big Changes For Edwardsville Fire Department Open House Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Edwardsville, IL - Edwardsville Fire Department's Annual Open House will be comprised of online activities this year in response to the concerns for spread of the COVID-19 virus, giving young residents the opportunity to explore fire safety initiatives in a fun and safe environment. Each year the Edwardsville Fire Department hosts an open house safety event that corresponds with our National Fire Safety Week - the first full week in October. This year's open house will be the first to provide interactive tools to engage residents from their home computers. Article continues after sponsor message In-person attendance to the open house has been suspended for 2020; organizers waited as long as possible with the hopes that the COVID situation would improve, but it now seems highly unlikely that safety restrictions will be removed in time. In the interest of safety for all, it was determined that cancellation of in-person visits to the Fire Station was necessary. EFD's Annual Open House is a fire and health safety event aimed at educating kids of all ages about how to prevent fires and injuries. In previous years the Main Street Fire Station had been set up with multiple "safety stations" that visitors could make their way around learning about different topics at each station. This year's open house will have a virtual twist. Firefighters and the City's Technology Staff are working to create an on-line open house with safety stations that children can "attend" and learn the same lessons that are taught at the in-person open house. Details on how to access the on-line open house will be released closer to Fire Safety Week. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip