Big Brothers Big Sisters is seeking volunteers to spend time with Little Brothers and Little Sisters. Some of the 225 children enrolled in the program have been waiting for more than a year to have their own Big Brother or Big Sister. Matthew, age 8, has been waiting for 19 months. He asked for a Big Brother who will play board games and take him fishing. He would like to learn how to bowl and work on a car.

If you'd like to meet Matthew or any of the other 224 children waiting for a friend, call Lauren at 618 398-3162 or email her at laurenm@peaknet.net. You will have fun and experience the satisfaction of seeing the positive impact of your friendship with a young person.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois is the premier mentoring organization serving youth ages 6 through 18 in St. Clair, Madison, Clinton and Monroe counties. As a volunteer and donor supported organization, the agency is accountable for each child in the program achieving higher

aspirations, greater confidence and better relationships; avoidance of risky behaviors and educational success.

