BELLEVILLE - There are many ways to help kids through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois, but did you know you can help them just by bowling? Big Brothers Big Sisters is seeking individuals and teams who want to have fun and support children in their community! Companies, organizations, and individuals are invited to participate in Bowl for Kids’ Sake (BFKS) 2018.

“I enjoy participating in BFKS because you can see the difference it makes in children’s lives when you give of yourself to help someone else,” says Roz Brooks-Willis, a retired Ameren Illinois employee.

The following Bowling Centers will host the events this year: St. Clair Bowl, Fairview Heights; Bowl Haven, Alton; Camelot Bowl, Collinsville; and Edison’s Entertainment Complex, Edwardsville. All funds raised will be used to support the Big Brothers Big Sisters programs in Clinton, Madison, Monroe, and St. Clair counties.

It’s easy to join in the fun! Form a bowling team of five individuals – or join a team as an individual bowler. Collect pledges before the event and come out to enjoy 2 free games of bowling, free shoe rental, a free t-shirt, and free pizza and the chance to win some awesome prizes! New for this year is the option to participate in Crazy Bowl!

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois has been helping children realize their full potential and build their futures since 1980. The services provided are essential in meeting the needs of our community’s youth by matching positive, caring role models to mentor and guide them through the challenges they face in today’s society. Services are for children in St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, and Clinton counties.

We are always looking for volunteers. How can you help? Contact the Big Brothers Big Sisters’ office at (618) 398-3162 for information. Check out our website www.bbbsil.org and “Like” us on Facebook: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois. We are a proud member of the United Way of Greater St. Louis.

Visit the new website for more information or to sign up.

