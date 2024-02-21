ALTON - At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, the Alton Police Department was notified of a traffic accident with injuries on College Avenue at the intersection with Main Street.

Alton Police Officers and members of the Alton Fire Department immediately responded to the scene where they located an injured subject who was later flown to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment of potentially life-threatening injuries.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford said a preliminary investigation revealed the injured individual, a 47-year-old male from Alton, was riding a bicycle through the intersection when struck by a truck traveling westbound. The driver of the truck remained on scene and is cooperating fully with the investigation.

The cause of the traffic accident is still under investigation by the Alton Police Department's Traffic Division.

Chief Ford said the injured male remains in the St. Louis Hospital in stable, but serious, condition.

