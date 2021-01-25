Bickel’s Snack Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling one specific lot of 8 oz. Butter Flavored Popcorn bearing UPC code 70175 06021 due to the undeclared presence of milk. Consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could experience a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume this product.

The following Use By code is subject to this recall:
29 MAR 21
Z1 E1

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

No other products or lot codes are affected by this recall.

The product was sold to distributors in Georgia and North Carolina and is available exclusively in Publix Super Markets. The error occurred when bags containing Cheddar Flavored Popcorn were inadvertently labeled as Butter Flavored Popcorn. To date, there have been no illnesses reported in connection with the consumption of this product.

Article continues after sponsor message

The error was identified by a store employee who alerted the manufacturer.

If you have this product in your possession, please discard it or return it to Publix for a full refund.

Customer inquiries should be directed to:
Phone: 717-900-1520
Email: dsager@bickelssnacks.com

Business hours are Monday – Friday 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM Eastern time.

This voluntary recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food & Drug Administration.

More like this:

Sep 13, 2023 - Pork Chops with Balsamic Glazed Apples and Onions Recipe

2 days ago - Braised Beef & Mushrooms Recipe

Sep 5, 2023 - Attorney General Raoul Urges The FDA To Do More To Protect Minors From E-Cigarette Addiction

Aug 10, 2023 - 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Is Saturday Night's Featured Movie At Killion Park

Aug 20, 2023 - Dr. Broman: Caffeine Has Clearly Been Linked To Adverse Events and Toxicity

 