Bickel’s Snack Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling one specific lot of 8 oz. Butter Flavored Popcorn bearing UPC code 70175 06021 due to the undeclared presence of milk. Consumers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk could experience a serious or life-threatening reaction if they consume this product.

The following Use By code is subject to this recall:

29 MAR 21

Z1 E1

No other products or lot codes are affected by this recall.

The product was sold to distributors in Georgia and North Carolina and is available exclusively in Publix Super Markets. The error occurred when bags containing Cheddar Flavored Popcorn were inadvertently labeled as Butter Flavored Popcorn. To date, there have been no illnesses reported in connection with the consumption of this product.

The error was identified by a store employee who alerted the manufacturer.

If you have this product in your possession, please discard it or return it to Publix for a full refund.

Customer inquiries should be directed to:

Phone: 717-900-1520

Email: dsager@bickelssnacks.com

Business hours are Monday – Friday 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM Eastern time.

This voluntary recall is being made with the knowledge of the Food & Drug Administration.

