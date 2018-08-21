COLLINSVILLE - Celebrate Illinois’ 200th birthday with a Bicentennial Birthday Party complete with cake and other treats from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 26 at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, 30 Ramey St., Collinsville.

Chicago-based Illinois Made makers, Eli’s Cheesecake, and Kruta Bakery of Collinsville, will provide Eli’s cheesecake, birthday cake and cookies for guests at the party hosted by the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau (formerly known as the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau). Cahokia Mounds is one of seven sites statewide celebrating with birthday cake in honor of Illinois’ Constitution Day on Aug. 26.

“We want everyone to stop by Cahokia Mounds and help us celebrate Illinois’ 200th on Illinois Constitution Day and enjoy some great, locally created cake and cookies,” Brett Stawar, President and CEO of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau said. “This event helps us celebrate the growth of Illinois. But it also is another way to highlight the great Illinois Makers and that includes Kruta Bakery in Collinsville.”

Other participating cities in the Birthday Cake Celebration include: Champaign, Peoria, Quad Cities, Rockford, Springfield and the DuQuoin State Fair in southern Illinois.

“What better way to celebrate the past 200 years of amazing in Illinois than enjoying a Chicago classic treat at some of the state’s most beloved historical sites,” said Cory Jobe, director of the Illinois Office of Tourism. “The Bicentennial Birthday Cake Celebrations are a testament to the authentic Illinois experience loved by locals and visitors alike.”

On Dec. 3, 1818, Illinois became the 21st state in the United States. The Illinois Bicentennial is a yearlong celebration of all things born, built and grown in the state.

For more information about the Illinois 200th Birthday Cake Celebrations and other Bicentennial programs, visit: www.EnjoyIllinois.com/Illinois-Bicentennial

