ALTON, ILLINOIS - This Thursday, September 16th, mural artist Rip Kastaris presents BEYOND THE MURAL - a presentation of Alton and the region in large format paintings. The outdoor wine reception and gallery event is hosted by Jeanie Cousely at her studio, JMC Design Gallery, across from the Alton U.S. Post Office on Belle St. in downtown Alton from 5:00 to 8:00pm. For more information call 618-660-6506.

This is an exhibition of new works by Rip Kastaris, Olympic artist and the muralist for the Alton Steamboat mural at Henry and Broadway. Mr. Kastaris was born in Greece and grew up across the river in St. Louis Missouri. He studied and graduated from the School of Fine Arts at Washington University as Valedictorian of the Art School. He worked for many years in the graphic arts for advertising and publishing but moved on to create his own fine art that can be found all over the world. Rip has done work for the Rock Star Sting and was chosen to do official Olympic art for both the United States and Greece. He was an official artist for four consecutive Olympiads

starting with Salt Lake 2002, Athens 2004, Torino 2006 and Beijing 2008.If you go to Greece someday you can visit Olympic stadium where the Hellenic Cultural Foundation commissioned Mr. Kastaris to create a gift for Greece from people all over the world, a permanent mural in the stadium where the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2004 Olympic Games were held.

JMC Design and Gallery is located in downtown Alton, Illinois at 726 Belle Street. The exhibition will be held on her beautifully landscaped grounds just south of the studio. For more information call 618-660-6506.

