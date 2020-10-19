Politicians figured out people tire of higher taxes. Hence, they may ask for 'tax hikes' disguised as ‘cuts’. Eye catching but misleading ‘Trojan Horse’ ads appeared in mailboxes for months.

‘The Fair Tax’ Backers describe the ‘Fair Tax’ as a tax only on the rich. Look this ‘gift horse’ in the mouth. It is a graduated income tax which could allow the upstate super majority to raise taxes on all income levels. Did you receive the ‘blue pamphlet’ in compliance with ACTS ILCS from the Secretary of State? It read in part; “The Amendment (Fair Tax) gives the legislature the power to increase the tax on any group of tax payers without any requirement to fund health, education of public safety…nothing in the Amendment requires the legislature to control spending…Illinois has a multi-billion dollar deficit because the state increased state spending rather than eliminating government waste and corruption.”? I hate ‘fake news’ upstate legislators could start with tax increases on the rich but then sock it to you.

‘PTELL’ Some politicians may want you to approve PTELL for the Madison County Spring ballot. Their literature described PTELL both as a ‘tax cut’ and a ‘tax cap’. These descriptions are ‘double talk’. PTELL can’t be both a ‘cut’ and ‘cap’ at the same time. In a ‘tax cut’ taxes go down but in a ‘tax cap’ they go up and level off. Actually, PTELL is neither a ‘cap’ or a ‘tax cut’. PTELL only allows taxes to go up. Every county that approved PTELL sees its taxes continue to rise! I hate ‘fake news’ it seems PTELL is neither a ‘cut’ or a ‘cap’.

Whether it’s the ‘Fair Tax’ or ‘PTELL’ proponents may be sincere but please be careful. Beware of politicians bearing strange gifts. Two ‘Trojan Horses’ may be at our door. If we approve them and taxes rise on everybody (including retirees) we have no one but ourselves to blame.

Respectfully,

Phil Chapman

Highland, Il

