Beverly Farms Holiday Open House
November 20, 2014 9:04 AM
Listen to the story
Kick off the most wonderful time of the year at the Shops at Beverly Farm?s Holiday Open House on Saturday, November 22 from 8am - 4pm for holiday gifts and décor. Besides all the wonderful holiday items and floral displays, attendees can choose an ornament from Beverly Farm?s ?Giving Tree? and purchase Beverly Farm?s resident artists? holiday cards.
Article continues after sponsor message
More like this:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.