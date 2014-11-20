Kick off the most wonderful time of the year at the Shops at Beverly Farm?s Holiday Open House on Saturday, November 22 from 8am - 4pm for holiday gifts and décor. Besides all the wonderful holiday items and floral displays, attendees can choose an ornament from Beverly Farm?s ?Giving Tree? and purchase Beverly Farm?s resident artists? holiday cards.

Article continues after sponsor message

 

More like this:

Aug 21, 2023 - Beverly Farm Welcomes State Representative Amy Elik

Jul 14, 2023 - Beverly Farm Fireworks Planned for Evening of July 14 Postponed Until Sept. 30

Jun 26, 2023 - State Senator Erica Harriss Visits Beverly Farm

Jun 12, 2023 - Beverly Farm Fireworks on the Evening of July 14 Are Open to All

May 10, 2023 - Beverly Farm Has Successful 24-Hour Fundraising Campaign

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.