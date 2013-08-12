Julie Arnett, Assistant Administrator of Developmental Training Center at Beverly Farm, an instructor for CPR, saved a 81-year-old’s life about 2 weeks ago. Julie has been employed with Beverly Farm for 22 years. “I don’t do well with all of this attention,” says Julie. “I have been CPR trained for 23 years but never have saved an individual’s life.” Julie truly believes that her background and training helped keep her calm to react to the accident.

The Arnett family was enjoying a fun vacation on Norfork Lake near Henderson, Arkansas when Julie spotted a boat that was repeatedly spinning in the water. Julie realized something wasn’t right. She spotted an 81-year-old gentleman hanging on the side of the boat and then he disappeared. Julie and her family immediately responded to the situation. “We came upon him floating face down in the water while all of us were still in the boat. I jumped in the water and yelled to my son to help me get him turned over. Once he was turned over I did CPR in the water (rescue breaths),” says Julie.

With the help of Julie’s husband and another gentleman, who was in a nearby boat, they were able to pull the 81-year old out of the water. “A great ending to a horrible situation,” says Julie.

The 81-year-old gentleman and the Arnett family have stayed in contact since the incident. “It was good to hear his voice when he called. I could tell he was doing so much better,” says Julie.





