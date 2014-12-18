Godfrey, IL -  Beverly Farm residents got into the holiday spirit by volunteering as Bell Ringers for the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign at the Godfrey Wal-Mart on Wednesday, December 17. The Beverly Farm volunteers enjoyed interacting with the local community and had fun raising money to provide food, toys and clothing to the over 6 million recipients of the Red Kettle Campaign.

To learn more about Beverly Farm and their mission to provide a loving, caring home for adults living with intellectual and development disabilities, visit www.beverlyfarm.org.

