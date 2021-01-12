Amy Bamper, a member of 100+ Women Who Care from the 618, nominated Beverly Farm for the group’s Impact Award and donation at their quarterly meeting last October.

While not selected for an Impact Award and accompanying major donation, Amy’s efforts still raised $1,200 for Beverly Farm from the local chapter of 100+ Women Who Care and from individual members of the organization.

Beverly Farm would like to thank Amy Bamper, 100+ Women Who Care from the 618, as well as the other members of the group who made donations to Beverly Farm as a result of our nomination.

“100+ Women who Care from the 618 may still be a relatively new organization, but they are doing good throughout our region with their fundraising efforts and generosity,” said Interim Executive Director Sandra Ferris. “We’re honored to be one of the local non-profits that have been nominated and approved for their Impact Award program to date.”

100+ Women Who Care was founded in November 2006 by Karen Dunigan of Jackson, Michigan, as a simple way to raise money efficiently and quickly for local charities. Local chapters of this organization have been forming all over North America.

Based in Edwardsville, Illinois, 100+ Women Who Care from the 618 was founded in the summer of 2019 by Denise Arendell and several of her closest friends and community allies. Their mission is to use the power of collective giving to make a big difference in our very own community…throughout the 618 area code.

Amy Bamper has never worked at Beverly Farm, nor does she have any relatives living here. She does however have a family member who is on the Autism spectrum, and Amy toured Beverly Farm prior to the start of the pandemic. Having seen our facilities and operations, she appreciates the value Beverly Farm and our day program and residential program provides for the community at large and more specifically for the adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families who need the vital services Beverly Farm provides.

