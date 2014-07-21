(Godfrey, IL) - - Beverly Farm Foundation isproud to announce the addition of a new Community Relations Manager, Ann Taylor.

Taylor will be in charge of the volunteer program and lead efforts to raise awareness of Beverly Farm through media placements, advertising, special events and general marketing endeavors. She received her undergraduate degree in Public Relations from Missouri State University. Prior to working at Beverly Farm, Taylor worked as a Copywriter at St. Louis-based advertising agency Boxing Clever.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information, please contact Ann Taylor at 618-466-0367 ext. 628, or e-mail at ataylor@beverlyfarm.org.

# # #

Beverly Farm is home to more than 400 adults living in a 220-acre community located in Godfrey, IL. Our Mission: We are here to provide a loving, caring home for adults with developmental disabilities, providing each individual with physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges, within each individual’s functional capabilities.

More like this: