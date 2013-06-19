Beverly Farm’s Coast to Coast Summertime BASH presented by NAPA Auto Parts goes nationwide this Saturday! Families throughout the country choose Beverly Farm, located in Godfrey, Illinois, as home for their loved one who lives with intellectual/developmental disabilities.



Several local BASH events are happening in a neighborhood near you! Beverly Farm’s Coast to Coast Summertime BASH presented by NAPA Auto Parts will be taking place on June 22, 2013. Throughout the St. Louis and Metro East Area nearly 10 BASH events will take place. To find out how to join a BASH event near you please contact Amanda Hornacek at 618-466-0367.

Beverly Farm strengthens communities across the country, one family at a time. BASH events will take place on June 22, 2013. Beverly Farm “ambassadors” will spend time with neighbors, families, friends, colleagues, and more to educate their guests about Beverly Farm. They will invite individuals, businesses and various groups to become our friends.

BASH events will take place all over the United Sates and Alaska. BBQs, Poker Runs, Softball Tournaments, Pool Parties, Rummage Sales, and many more events will all take place at the same time to build awareness of Beverly Farm.

Located in Godfrey, IL, Beverly Farm is just a 30 minute drive from downtown St. Louis. People who live at Beverly Farm are offered varied opportunities to live, work and play in a community that is supportive and attentive to their needs.

Beverly Farm Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization is a planned community designed to enhance the lives of its residents, develop their life skills, and provide the required medical care and a variety of therapies. Situated on 220 acres with an abundance of green space, Beverly Farm is a pleasant place to live and work for adults (18 and older) with developmental disabilities, and is home to nearly 400 adults.

Beverly Farm has facilities and trained staff to support the direct care and development of residents, administrative and operational functions of the community and the maintenance of buildings and grounds. Beverly Farm feels like home to the people who live here. With planned social activities, comfortable housing, and unique recreational facilities, Beverly Farm is as much about quality of life as it is about quality of care.

For more information about Beverly Farm visit us at www.beverlyfarm.org or call 618-466-0367.

