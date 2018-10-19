GODFREY – On Sept. 29, Beverly Farm Foundation hosted for a fundraiser that helped the entire community.

The fundraiser was a fun afternoon and a huge success, the Beverly Farm Foundation said in a release. A $5.00 lunch provided sloppy joes, chips, a drink, and a delicious treat from Beverly Farm’s Busy Bee Bakery. Individuals from GFPD were there all afternoon with fire engines and giveaways for everyone.

Members from the Beverly Farm team will be attending the Open House at Godfrey Fire Protection District at 11:30 a.m. Saturday to present them a check totaling $7,938.00 from the fundraiser last month.

"We are so thrilled to lend a hand to our first responders," the Beverly Farm Foundation said in a release.

About Beverly Farm

Beverly Farm was founded in 1897 by Dr. William H.C. Smith and his wife, Elizabeth to establish a caring home, socialization, proper medical care, healthy diet, physical exercise, education, recreation and meaningful work for people living with developmental disabilities. Today it is a planned community that looks and feels like a neighborhood. There are homes; a recreation center with a pool; an equestrian center; medical services; therapies, and much more. Nearly 400 individuals who live with intellectual or developmental disabilities call Beverly Farm home. We challenge and encourage them to live their best life. Beverly Farm also manages an onsite thrift shop and coffee shop, and members of our local community are encouraged to visit and make use of these amenities.

The mission of Beverly Farm is to provide a loving, caring home for adults with developmental disabilities, providing each individual with physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges, within each individual’s functional capabilities.

