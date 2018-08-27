GODFREY – Join us September 29th from 11:00pm - 3:00pm at The Shoppes at Beverly Farm for a fundraiser that helps the entire community!

Godfrey Fire Protection District is raising funds for a new fire engine and we want to be the first in line to help them achieve their goal. GFPD is an enormous asset for the residents and staff members at Beverly Farm.

Our Beverly Farm community makes up a portion of the Godfrey Fire District, and their hard work and dedication to our organization is truly appreciated. GFPD will have trucks to explore and Beverly Farm will be selling items from our Busy Bee Bakery, as well as selling a sloppy joe lunch. All proceeds from this event will go toward the purchase of a much needed fire engine.

About Beverly Farm

Beverly Farm was founded in 1897 by Dr. William H.C. Smith and his wife, Elizabeth to establish a caring home, socialization, proper medical care, healthy diet, physical exercise, education, recreation and meaningful work for people living with developmental disabilities. Today it is a planned community that looks and feels like a neighborhood. There are homes; a recreation center with a pool; an equestrian center; medical services; therapies, and much more. Nearly 400 individuals who live with intellectual or developmental disabilities call Beverly Farm home. We challenge and encourage them to live their best life. Beverly Farm also manages an onsite thrift shop and coffee shop, and members of our local community are encouraged to visit and make use of these amenities.

The mission of Beverly Farm is to provide a loving, caring home for adults with developmental disabilities, providing each individual with physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges, within each individual’s functional capabilities.

