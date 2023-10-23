GODFREY - Crystal Officer, CEO of Beverly Farm Foundation has announced the addition of five new members to the Beverly Farm Foundation Board of Directors, including two local women, one from Edwardsville, IL, and the other from Alton, IL.

“I am thrilled to announce that we have five new members joining the Beverly Farm Foundation Board of Directors,” said Crystal Officer. “Adding their talents and insights will only strengthen our board and aid in the continuing pursuit of our mission, providing loving, caring homes for adults with developmental disabilities.”

Joining the Beverly Farm Foundation Board of Directors are Bonni Burns-Schuette of Edwardsville, IL; Bianca Jackson of Alton, IL; Emily Miller Friend of Short Hills, New Jersey; Mark Softy of Pinehurst North, Carolina; and Charlene Spiceland of Framingham, Massachusetts.

Bonni Burns-Schuette is President and CEO of BAM Marketing Agency, which she founded in 2008 and is based in downtown St. Louis.

Bianca Jackson is Chief of Staff for the City of Alton, IL. Early in her career, Bianca worked as a Qualified Intellectual Disability Professional (QIDP) at Beverly Farm Foundation.

Emily Miller Friend has an extensive career in marketing and sales having held management positions at advertising agencies, Saatchi & Saatchi and Wells, Rich, Greene Inc., and apparel company, Liz Claiborne, Inc.

Mark Softy is a retired Partner at Price Waterhouse Coopers, LLP.

Charlene Spiceland, Ph.D., is a retired Associate Professor from Simmons University in Massachusetts.

