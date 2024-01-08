GODFREY – Beverly Farm Foundation has announced that it will be collaborating with Boys & Girls Club of Alton to provide a new Therapeutic Equine Program Supporting Youth. The program will be offered through the Equestrian Center at Beverly Farm located on the nonprofit’s 200-acre campus in Godfrey.

“At Beverly Farm Foundation, we value collaboration as a cornerstone of our success and are thrilled to announce our new partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of Alton,” said Beverly Farm Foundation CEO Crystal Officer. ”We are excited about the opportunities that this partnership will bring and look forward to welcoming all program participants. Our wonderful team at the equestrian center is looking forward to helping more children enjoy the benefits of interacting with and being in the company of horses.”

“We’re thrilled to be teaming up with Beverly Farm Foundation for this new program,” said Al Womack, Jr., Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Alton. “An equestrian program like this one is a great addition to our existing sports, fitness, and recreation programming. The boys and girls who take part will not only get to enjoy horseback riding, but will help care for their horses, and learn more about horses and different aspects of riding and equestrian sports.”

The new program will consist of two six-week sessions in the spring of 2024 (dates to be announced later). Field trips to the Equestrian Center at Beverly Farm prior to the start of the program are planned that will help the Boys & Girls Club gauge the interest of children who may want to participate. Those that do participate will have a chance to showcase their new skills in an end-of-session show for their families.

Partial funding for this Therapeutic Equine Program Supporting Youth was received by Beverly Farm Foundation from the Dana Brown Charitable Trust.

The Equestrian Center at Beverly Farm is open to the public at large, and also serves the men and women with intellectual and developmental disabilities who call Beverly Farm home. The Equestrian Center offers a variety of programs for adults, children and individuals with disabilities including riding lessons, equine-assisted activity sessions, summer and holiday riding camps, Barn Buddies (a program for young children ages 4 to 6) to learn about horses and riding in a group setting, and its own Special Olympics equestrian team. Equestrian Center services include arena rentals, a range of boarding and training options for horse owners, and more. For more information about the Equestrian Center at Beverly Farm, please visit www.beverlyfarm.org/equestrian-center.

About Boys & Girls Club of Alton

Article continues after sponsor message

Boys & Girls Club of Alton is one of over 4,000 Clubs nationwide affiliated with Boys & Girls Clubs of America. It is their mission to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, and caring citizens.

Boys & Girls Club of Alton provides diverse activities that meet the interests of all youth. Core programs engage young people in activities with adults, peers, and family members that enable them to develop self-esteem and reach their full potential. Based on the physical, emotional, cultural, and social needs and interests of girls and boys, and recognizing developmental principles program activities are offere in five areas: Character & Leadership Development, Education & Career Development, Health & Life Skills, Sports, Fitness & Recreation; and The Arts.

About Beverly Farm

Founded in 1897 by Dr. William H.C. Smith and his wife, Elizabeth, Beverly Farm was established to provide a caring home that includes socialization, proper medical care, a healthy diet, physical exercise, education, recreation, and meaningful work for individuals living with developmental disabilities. Today, Beverly Farm is a planned community that resembles a neighborhood, offering homes, a recreation center with a pool, an equestrian center, medical services, therapies, and more. Just under 300 individuals who live with intellectual or developmental disabilities currently call Beverly Farm home.

The mission of Beverly Farm is to provide a loving, caring home for adults with developmental disabilities, offering each individual physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges, within each individual’s functional capabilities.

Our Core Values: At Beverly Farm, we value people, excellence, collaboration, innovation, and integrity.

More like this: