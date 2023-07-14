ALTON – Beverly Farm Foundation has announced that the Beverly Farm Annual Fireworks Display planned for this evening, Friday, July 14, 2023, on the Beverly Farm campus has been postponed due to possible severe weather.

The Beverly Farm fireworks display was been rescheduled for the evening of Saturday, September 30, 2023, during the nonprofit’s Fall Family Weekend event. The fireworks will continue to be free and open to the public. More information will be announced closer to Fall Family Weekend, September 29 through October 1, 2023.

About Beverly Farm

Beverly Farm was founded in 1897 by Dr. William H.C. Smith and his wife, Elizabeth, to establish a caring home that included socialization, proper medical care, healthy diet, physical exercise, education, recreation and meaningful work for people living with developmental disabilities. Today it is a planned community that looks and feels like a neighborhood. There are homes, a recreation center with a pool, an equestrian center, medical services, therapies, and much more. Just under 300 individuals who live with intellectual or developmental disabilities currently call Beverly Farm home.

The mission of Beverly Farm is to provide a loving, caring home for adults with developmental disabilities, providing each individual with physical and emotional security and a dignified quality of life, with opportunities and challenges, within each individual’s functional capabilities.

