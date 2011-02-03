(Godfrey, IL) - - Area residents can purchase tickets for the Beverly Farm Chicken and Beer Dinner Dance and Auction set for Saturday, February 26, 2011. Held at Julia's Banquet Center in East Alton, doors will open at 6 p.m.

The night will include the music of popular area band, the Glendale Riders, silent and oral auctions, 50/50 chances and a cash bar. Ticket fees include beer, soda and a dinner of Southern fried chicken, grilled pork loin, tossed salad, fried potatoes and onions, broccoli rice casserole, glazed baby carrots and desserts from the Busy Bee Bakery.

Auction items include themed baskets from all over the country, St. Louis Blues Hockey tickets, St. Louis Cardinals tickets, autographed sports memorabilia, golf passes and a free use of a condo in San Jose Del Cabo, located at the southern most end of Baja California in the Cabo San Lucas area.

Proceeds to the evenings events will proceed various programs at Beverly Farm that do not receive any state or federal funding such as the Therapeutic Horsemanship at the Equestrian Center, Activities Center and Horticulture Center.

Ticket prices are $30 per person, $55 per couple or a table of eight for $225. To purchase tickets or for more information, please contact Anne Stotler at 618-466-0367 ext. 628, or e-mail at astotler@beverlyfarm.org.

