(Godfrey, IL) - - The Beverly Farm Chicken and Beer Dinner, Dance and Auction is set for Saturday, March 31, at The Commons at Lewis and Clark Community College. This year's event will feature the music of the Glendale Riders.

Always a casual night of music, food, drinks and great auction items, monies raised from the event will go towards a campus-wide update of sprinkler systems as well as programs not state or federally funded.

These programs such as the Equestrian Center, Activities Center and Horticulture Program provide social and physical outlets for the nearly 400 individuals that call Beverly Farm their home. With planned social activities, comfortable housing and unique recreational facilities, Beverly Farm is as much about quality of life as it is about quality of care.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., dinner served at 7 p.m., and the Glendale Riders will start at 8 p.m. Silent and oral auctions will continue throughout the evening. Price includes music, dinner, beer, tea and water. There will be a cash bar available.

Ticket prices are $30 per person or a table of ten for $275. Sponsorships and auction items are welcomed. To purchase tickets or for more information, please contact Anne Stotler at 618-466-0367 ext. 628, or e-mail at astotler@beverlyfarm.org.

