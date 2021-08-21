GODFREY - Beverly Farm Foundation has announced a recruitment program that includes a $10,000 signing stipend to attract skilled nurses to its nursing staff.

"We're looking for caring nurses to join the Beverly Farm family and become part of our team of dedicated professionals providing care for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities," said Crystal Officer, CEO of Beverly Farm Foundation. "Apply today to be eligible for our $10,000 signing stipend for nurses. Beverly Farm is a special place, and a rewarding career awaits you here. In short, the work we do here is good for the soul."

Like all full-time employees of Beverly Farm, nurses receive great benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k), paid vacation, sick time, and paid holidays, as well as opportunities for career advancement and paid training.

"Another plus is our location," Officer added. "Our beautiful 200-acre campus offers abundant green space. We've got an equestrian center, retail shops, a rec center with a swimming pool and more. Plus, Godfrey is a lovely, friendly small town, but we're still part of the Greater St. Louis area and all it has to offer. We're just 10 minutes from the Alton Riverfront, 25 minutes from Edwardsville, less than 30 minutes from most parts of North St. Louis County, and 40 minutes from downtown St. Louis."

Nursing applicants must be able to work a 40-hour, 5-day weekly schedule to qualify for the $10,000 nursing stipend. For more details and full job descriptions, visit the Beverly Farm careers website: https://www.beverlyfarm.org/careers/.

Beverly Farm is an equal opportunity employer.

About Beverly Farm

Beverly Farm was founded in 1897 by Dr. William H.C. Smith and his wife, Elizabeth, to establish a caring home, socialization, proper medical care, healthy diet, physical exercise, education, recreation, and meaningful work for people living with developmental disabilities. Today it is a planned community that looks and feels like a neighborhood. There are homes; a recreation center with a pool; an equestrian center; medical services; therapies, and much more. Nearly 400 individuals who live with intellectual or developmental disabilities call Beverly Farm home. We challenge and encourage them to live their best lives.

