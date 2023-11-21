FIELDON - The Jersey County Sheriff’s Office recently released more detailed information about a burglary that took place at Betty's Get-N-Go in Fieldon earlier this fall. Cash and other items of value were reportedly stolen from the business.

“During the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, JSCO deputies responded to a report of a burglary at Betty's Get-N-Go in Fieldon,” The Sheriff’s Office stated in a recent press release. “Upon arrival, deputies found that someone had forcibly entered the business.”

After conducting the initial investigation, JCSO deputies contacted Detective Marshall Lewis, who arrived and processed the crime scene. The department credits Detective Lewis with a “significant follow-up investigation and persistence” which led to the identification of two suspects, Hardigrew C. Bridger (age 58) and Cameron S. Crockarell (age 54), both of Granite City, Illinois.

Both suspects were subsequently charged by the Jersey County State's Attorney's Office with Burglary, a Class 3 felony. They were located, arrested, and transported to the Jersey County Jail.

After appearing in court, Bridger and Crockarell were ultimately released pending trial as required under the provisions of the Illinois Pretrial Fairness Act. They could be placed under arrest or otherwise penalized in the future if they violate the terms of their release.

The JSCO thanked each of the other law enforcement agencies that contributed to this case.

“The JCSO wishes to thank the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office for their assistance in the investigation and the Granite City Police Department and Illinois State Police with their assistance in the arrest of Bridger and Crockarell,” they stated.

Any member of the public with additional information regarding this burglary case is asked to contact the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 498-6881.

