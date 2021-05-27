FULTON, MO. - Susan Buchanan from Bethalto, IL, was named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List for exemplary academic performance at Westminster College.

Buchanan is a senior at Westminster.

The Dean's List recognizes Westminster students who have shown high academic performance during the past semester. To be included on the Dean's List, a student must have a 3.60 semester grade point average with at least 12 hours completed that semester.

The list of 216 students includes 33 freshmen, 44 sophomores, 36 juniors, and 103 seniors.

On behalf of the College, I want to offer my congratulations to those who made the Dean's List this semester," said Interim President and Chief Transformation Officer Donald P. Lofe, Jr. "Each one of these students exemplifies the high educational standards of a Westminster College education."

Founded in 1851 and home of Winston Churchill's "Iron Curtain" speech, Westminster College in Fulton, MO, is ranked prestigiously by U.S. News & World Report as a National Liberal Arts College. The College is in the top 15 percent for graduate earnings and boasts a 98 percent placement rate. Westminster also is a Forbes Best Value College. Westminster focuses on educating and inspiring students to become the world leaders of tomorrow.

