BETHALTO - Matthew Livingston Jr. is off to a sensational start in motocross racing and has qualified for two regionals in June. If he places in the top six, he will qualify for the national competition at Loretta Lynn's Ranch.

He will be racing June 16-18 in Ponca City, Okla. - if he doesn't advance there, he will be in a regional race in Casey, Ill., on June 23-25.

Matthew won two championships in the Mid America Motocross Series the last two years in a row, and is now sitting in first place in points in the 50-Senior Class and fifth in points for the 50-Open Class in the THOR series.

Matthew's mother, Kara, and his father, Matthew Sr., both said they are extremely proud of their young son. He seems to be "a natural" for the sport and started when he was 5 years old. He now operates a Cobra FWE bike.

Young Matthew attends Bethalto schools and is currently devoted to only motocross as a sport from an athletic standpoint.

His mother said Matthew Jr.'s future looks exceptionally bright in motocross racing.

The family is attempting to raise money for his regional and possible national quests this season.

Any donors interested in contributing can contact Kara at (618) 467-6239. She added the family is also doing a meat raffle for anyone interested.

Anyone interested in assisting in Matthew's quest financially can also email karabrooks@yahoo.com

or

https://www.paypal.com/ paypalme/livingstonracing443? country.x=US&locale.x=en_US

