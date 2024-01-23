Bethalto's Kylee Marie Golden Earns Dean's List Honors At Illinois College Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JACKSONVILLE - Bethalto's Kylee Marie Golden was named to the Dean's List at Illinois College in Jacksonville. Article continues after sponsor message Candidates for the Illinois College Dean's List have to complete at least 14 graded semester hours and post a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. She is a 2023 Civic Memorial graduate. JACKSONVILLE - Bethalto's Kylee Marie Golden was named to the Dean's List at Illinois College in Jacksonville. Print Version Submit a News Tip