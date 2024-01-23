Bethalto's Kylee Marie Golden Earns Dean's List Honors At Illinois College
Submitted by Illinois College
January 23, 2024 2:26 PM
JACKSONVILLE - Bethalto's Kylee Marie Golden was named to the Dean's List at Illinois College in Jacksonville.
She is a 2023 Civic Memorial graduate.
Candidates for the Illinois College Dean's List have to complete at least 14 graded semester hours and post a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
