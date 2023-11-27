ALTON - Civic Memorial High School runner Jackson Collman won the race, while head coach Jake Peal and runner Lucas Naugle also finished in the top ten in the men's 10-mile race in the 64th annual Great River Road Run, held Saturday morning in Alton.

The race, which dates back to 1959, is a November tradition in the Alton area and is sponsored by the Alton Road Runners Club and helps finance many of their year-round projects, such as the Summer Racing Series, and the annual banquet that honors the top high school cross country runners in the area, among others.

Collman won the race with a time of 54:43.3, with Luke Padesky second at 54:54.5, Evan Rathgeb came in third at 55:09.8, fourth place went to Calvin Ranger, with a time of 56:59.6 and in fifth place was Max Weber at 57:10.4. Peal came in sixth place with a time of 57:19.5, in seventh place was Carsen Moon of Oklahoma City, Okla., with a time of 57:58.4, Jacob Cranford was eighth at 58:51.1, Alton High runner Noah Gallivan was ninth at 59.42.3 and Naugle rounded out the top ten at 1:00:36.0.

Collman also won the 19-and-under age group, with Rathgeb taking the 20-29 group, the winner of the 30-39 grouping was Padesky, of Collinsville, the 40-49 group was won by Justin Wieduwilt, also of Collinsville, who had a time of 1:01:21.9, Jeff Beatty took the 50-59 group at 1:11:04.2, the 60-69 age group was won by Vince Wardien, who was in at 1:10:52.8 and Mike Cummins of St. Louis won the 70-and-over age group with a time of 1:39:58.1.

