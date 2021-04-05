DECATUR - Millikin softball took on Carthage in their second doubleheader of the weekend at the Workman Family Softball Field on Saturday, April 3. The Big Blue picked up the sweep, outscoring the Firebirds 17-3 between the two games.

Civic Memorial/Bethalto native Cassie Reed, a junior, cracked a one-run double in game 2.

Article continues after sponsor message

In game one, the Big Blue shut out the Firebirds 7-0. The scoring began in the bottom of the third when Rylee Blake (Muscatine, Iowa, H.S.) led off with a walk then stole second. A Kaylee Goluch (Inverness, Fremd H.S.) single scored Blake. Gretchen Gould (Sterling, H.S.) later brought Goluch home on a double to left field.

Millikin expanded on their lead in the bottom of the fourth with a Maddie Holland (Shelbyville, H.S.) triple to left field to start off. She later scored when Skielyr Trenkle (Le Roy, H.S.) reached on a fielder's choice.

In the sixth, the Big Blue tacked on four more runs to earn the 7-0 victory over the Firebirds. Lexus Tennison (Bloomington, University H.S.) walked to kick things off, then advanced to second on a throwing error. A Kailey Pulec (Frankfort, Lincoln Way East H.S.) single to shortstop advanced Tennison to third, and a stolen base by Pulec put two runners in scoring position. Trenkle singled up the middle to score both Pulec and Tennison. She later scored on a Goluch double down the left field line, along with Blake who legged out an infield single to reach base.

Aly Armstrong (Effingham, H.S.) picked up her eighth win of the season with the shutout, tallying six strikeouts. She held the Firebirds to just three hits.

Millikin struck first in game two putting two runs on the scoreboard enroute to a 10-3 victory. Blake and Tennison each collected two hits for Millikin. Pulec drove in three runs and Holland and Leah Foreman (Riverton, H.S.) each had two RBI. Bailey Coffman (Heyworth, Bloomington Central Catholic H.S.) earned the win for Millikin. In her 4.2 innings of work, she held the Firebirds to three hits.

Millikin picked up a pair of wins over Augustana on April 2 at home winning 18-0 and 9-2.

In game one Millikin scored nine runs in the first inning and went on to pound out 16 hits in the game. Holland went 3-3 with a triple to lead the Millikin attack. She scored two runs and drove home two. Goluch and Jada Wilson (Decatur, Warrensburg Latham H.S.) each had two hits. Armstrong held the Vikings hitless in four innings of work while striking out six to pick up her seventh win of the season. Charly Warlow (Le Roy, H.S.) appeared in the top of the fifth, recording one strikeout in her first appearance for the Big Blue.

Millikin won game two 9-2. Blake and Pulec each had two hits in the game. Gould was 1-3 with a double and three RBI. Addison Sargent (Mt. Vernon, H.S.) earned the win for the Big Blue, and Coffman's two innings of work were enough for her first save of the season. Both Sargent and Coffman only allowed one hit apiece to the Vikings.

Millikin split a conference doubleheader with Illinois Wesleyan at home on March 31. The Big Blue won game one 7-6 and fell in game two 2-1.

Trailing 1-0 in game one, Millikin evened the score in the bottom of the second. A walk issued to Gould started the inning, and a Holland single followed by an RBI groundout by Pulec scored Gould. Wesleyan took a 3-1 advantage, but the Big Blue chipped away at the deficit in the bottom of the inning when Goluch singled to right and scored on a single down the left field line by Aubrey Hunt (Buffalo, Illinois Central CC). After holding the Titans scoreless in the fourth, MU took the lead in the bottom of the inning. Pulec started things off with a single through the right side of the infield. A single through the left side by Trenkle put two baserunners on for the Big Blue. With two outs, Goluch tripled to deep right field, bringing home both Pulec and Trenkle. A pinch hit double down the left field line off the bat of Cassie Reed (Bethalto, Civic Memorial H.S.) scored Goluch and gave the Big Blue a 5-3 lead. Millikin added another run in the fifth when a Trenkle single up the middle scored Holland. After the Titans game it a 5-4 game, the Big Blue answered with a double to right center by Reed to start the sixth. Cassidy Knoerzer (Lake St. Louis, MO., Timberland H.S.) singled up the middle to score Reed.

Armstrong threw all seven innings, striking out 10 Titans and picking up her sixth win of the season. At the plate, Goluch and Trenkle each went 2-for-3 for the Big Blue, and Cassie Reed was 2-for-2.

More like this: