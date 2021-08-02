EDWARDSVILLE - This is one of a series of articles about artists who will present at the Edwardsville Arts Fair on Sept. 24-26 at Edwardsville City Park. Several area artists are presenting at the fair. Today, two Edwardsville artists and one Bethalto artist's work are showcased.



Artist: Evan Wagman

Location: Edwardsville, Illinois

Artist Statement: "My work is based around function and family. Each piece, although has a general use, is thought out for ergonomics and comfort. Ultimately allowing the family to gather and enjoy the company and the meal that is then highlighted through everyday use."

Artist: Tim Gusewelle

Location: Bethalto, Illinois

Artist Statement: "Art is something I have created since I was a kid. It has continually evolved throughout my life to include a variety of subjects, media, and techniques, but one constant remains: I want to create art that I enjoy."

Artist: Arthur Schnur

Location: Edwardsville, Illinois

Artist Statement: "My work is a combination of woodworking and ceramics. The pieces primarily reflect nature, especially those associated with water. I enjoy both woodworking and ceramics and have been looking for unique ways to merge the two mediums."

Artist: Jimmy Liu

Location: Ballwin, Missouri

Artist Statement: "I used clay slabs combined with wheel-thrown to make a one-of-a-kind functional teapot."

Artist: Diane Rose Sugg-Santoro

Location: Ann Arbor, Missouri

Artist Statement: "One of a kind jewelry in 14 kt.,18kt. gold, fine silver & sterling silver. Set with fine gems, diamonds, minerals, and fossils using traditional techniques of casting, forging, and fabrication."

Artist: Sue Pasetti

Location: Cortland, Illinois

Artist Statement: "We use art glass, bevels, geodes, hand twisted copper wire trees, semi-precious gemstones, river rocks, and more to make our stained glass pieces. We use the Tiffany method of stained glass construction to make our pieces."

Artist: Charles Shotton

Location: Blue Springs, Missouri

Artist Statement: "My artistic talent allows me to create beautiful items for customers' homes and lawns. There is great satisfaction knowing something you personally made is being enjoyed for generations in someone's home."

Note: Thanks to Edwardsville Arts Center Gallery Manager/Coordinator Carolyn Tidball for the profile information/and photos of the art in the featured artists series. This is the 20th anniversary of the Edwardsville Arts Center located at 6165 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville. The hours are as follows: Gallery: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday to Friday for general admission. Phone number is (618) 655-0337.