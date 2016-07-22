BETHALTO - Some acts of kindness have transpired in Bethalto since the heavy flash floods Tuesday through Wednesday.

One such act was done by Bethalto United Methodist Church, which put together free buckets filled with cleaning supplies for residents who had suffered damage to their home.

Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow said he was moved by the gesture and he said he always appreciates when the community comes through for others in situations like this one.

“The buckets were a neat idea by the church,” he said. “It has gloves and cleaning supplies and it will really help people. We have them here at Village Hall if people need them.”

The cleaning buckets are available at Bethalto United Methodist Church 240 E Sherman St, Bethalto, IL., or by calling (618) 377-8413

After the seven-inch downpour Tuesday to Wednesday, Winslow said his office has fielded scores of inquiries from residents about the village’s storm and sanitary sewers. Thankfully, Winslow said the standing waters went down almost immediately throughout the city by Friday morning.

Winslow said last year, the village submitted a sewer system remediation plan to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. The plan was approved and the village committed to funding the project for the next several years with plans to pay for improvements out of the sewer-operating fund, not saddling taxpayers with a bond issue or additional debt.

“We identified early on that most of our infiltration issues are occurring in the southeast quarter of the village so that is where we started work,” he said. “It would be helpful for our future planning if residents that have been experiencing repeated water problems would provide us with their address, the number of times that they have experienced backups into their homes, and if the water appeared clear or contained suspected sewage. To submit this information, you can email me at awinslow@bethalto.com or call me at (618) 377-8051."

Winslow said at 6 p.m. on Aug. 9, the Village of Bethalto will be hosting an open house in the Community Room at Village Hall.

“All of your local elected officials and department heads will be in attendance,” he said. “This is an opportunity for you to be face to face with all of us, and you can address us as a group or individually. We will be there to respond not only to water and sewer issues, but any other concerns that you have within the village.”

Winslow reminded residents that dumpsters are placed behind the Public Works building in Bethalto for residents who need to dispose debris created by the flood. He said the dumpsters were collected and emptied today and fresh dumpsters are being placed there for the weekend for use.

