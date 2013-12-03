The Bethalto Spirit Victorian Christmas Walk is Sunday from 4-7 p.m. in the downtown area of Bethalto. Meet Father Christmas, strolling carolers and other characters and enjoy treats of the season available from several sidewalk venues. Don't miss some new attractions this year including a live nativity on Oak and Central Streets and visit the Bethalto Historical Museum to purchase a copy of the new Bethalto history book: "Images of America - Bethalto", co-authored by former Mayor Steve Bryant and Bethalto resident Jeff Allsman. The event if free.

Prior to the walk, enjoy the music of nearly 100-member Bethalto Spirit Choir and Orchestra performing at the First Baptist Church of Bethalto on Moreland Road at 3 p.m. This year's concert features several familiar songs of the holiday season, as well as traditional Christmas carols, audience sing-a-longs, solos, ensembles, and a guest appearance by the Civic Memorial High School Chorus. Unlike prior years, there will only be one concert this year at 3 p.m. at the church. The choir is comprised of

individuals from around the River Bend and is directed by Bethalto resident Jeff Allsman. The Rev. Larry Rhodes, of the First Baptist Church of Bethalto leads the orchestra. There is no charge, but donations can be made to the Bethalto Spirit Group following the concert.

Santa Claus will arrive in Bethalto Saturday and children can pay a visit from 2-3 p.m. at the Senior Citizen's Center on West Central Street across from the Village Hall The doors will open at 1:30 p.m. and Santa will arrive at 2. Parents can feel free to bring their own cameras for pictures.

