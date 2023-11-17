BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department reported on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, that the Village of Bethalto has continued to see a spike in vehicle burglaries throughout the community.

"In most of these incidents, the vehicles are being left unlocked with some others having keys left in the vehicle. We have also taken several reports of vehicles being broken into by breaking windows," Deputy Chief Scott Hale said. "We ask everyone to please remove any valuable items (or at least out of view), including the vehicle keys, and lock your car doors.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We believe that there are at least two people involved and will primarily travel on foot. They may have a vehicle parked in the vicinity or a driver driving around waiting to pick them up. We have reports of these occurring in the early morning hours, between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.