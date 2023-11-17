Bethalto Sees Continued Spike In Burglaries, Encourages Residents To Keep Vehicles Locked
BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department reported on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, that the Village of Bethalto has continued to see a spike in vehicle burglaries throughout the community.
"In most of these incidents, the vehicles are being left unlocked with some others having keys left in the vehicle. We have also taken several reports of vehicles being broken into by breaking windows," Deputy Chief Scott Hale said. "We ask everyone to please remove any valuable items (or at least out of view), including the vehicle keys, and lock your car doors.
"We believe that there are at least two people involved and will primarily travel on foot. They may have a vehicle parked in the vicinity or a driver driving around waiting to pick them up. We have reports of these occurring in the early morning hours, between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.
"On the nights that the burglaries occur, they may hit more than one area. If you have cameras, please check your cameras for any type of suspicious activity or persons walking around you or your neighbor's vehicle."
If you recognize the person(s) above or have any information related to the burglaries, please reach out to the Bethalto Police Department at 618-377-5266 with that information.
