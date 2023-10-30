Bethalto Police Receives 20 Reports Of Vehicle Burglaries/Stolen Vehicles Over Last Week
BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department has received over 20 reports of vehicle burglaries/stolen vehicles in the last week, Bethalto Police Chief Jason Lamb said.
"We are reminding people to please lock your vehicle and either remove or hide any valuable items inside of your vehicle," Chief Lamb said. "We have taken reports of expensive valuables being taken.
"Most of our reports have documented that their vehicles were unlocked, however, we have had some reports where force was used to enter the vehicle. Some of these encounters have been captured on video.
"We are asking everyone to review your surveillance cameras (should you have any) for any evidence of these perpetrators near your or your neighbor's vehicle. If you have a video of these subjects, please contact us so one of our officers can obtain that video from you."
Even if nothing was taken, the department would like to hear about it so they can further gather information about where these people have been, Chief Lamb said.
Contact the Bethalto Police Department at (618) 377-5266 if you have any information.
