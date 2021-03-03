Bethalto Police Investigation: State's Attorney's Office Charges Thomas C. Williams With Theft Of 80 Memorial Vases Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Article continues after sponsor message The Madison County State's Attorney's Office prepared a felony warrant and information for Theft Over $500 against: Thomas C. Williams, 52. Williams was last known to be residing in the Wood River or East Alton area and is actively wanted on the charges filed in this incident. If you have information related to Mr. Williams whereabouts you may message Bethalto Police Department on Facebook or contact the the department directly at 618-377-5266. More like this: Related Video: The warrant and criminal information were issued by the Honorable Judge Janet Heflin who set Williams bond at $20,000.00 10 percent applies. A recent booking image of Williams is at top of story. On Tuesday, February 23, 2021, the Bethalto Police Department initiated an investigation into the theft of approximately 80 memorial vases from the Island of Memories Columbarium in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. The facts of the investigation were presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office Monday, March 1, 2021. BETHALTO - Charges have been issued in the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery stolen vases case after investigative work of the Bethalto Police Department. Print Version Submit a News Tip